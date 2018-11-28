close
November 28, 2018

KDA officials allegedly attacked during anti-encroachment drive in Karachi

KARACHI: At least four  officials of Karachi Development Authority's  anti-encroachment cell were injured by  alleged land grabbers during an  operation in the Mehran Town area of Korangi on Tuesday, said  the authority's spokesperson.

According to police, unknown miscreants also torched four motorcycles in the area, an estate agency was also reportedly  set on fire  during the violence.

The injured were immediately rushed to nearby medical facility. KDA officials  also lodged  police complaint against the attackers.

Meanwhile, six suspected attackers, including those who allegedly opened fire on police, were arrested during an operation started by law enforcement agencies in the area. A 9mm pistol was also seized.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took the notice of the incident and directed the DIG East to submit a report after conducting an inquiry.

It is pertinent to note that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, KDA and other civic bodies are currently carrying out anti-encroachment operations throughout the metropolis on the orders of the Supreme Court.

