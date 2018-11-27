PM briefed about initiatives to transform federal capital into model city

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday was briefed about various short and mid-term initiatives to transform federal capital into a model city, the progress towards revision of Capital’s Master Plan, the successes made so far in anti-encroachment drive and campaign against land/qabza mafia in the capital.

The Prime Minister was given the briefing as he chaired a meeting about the issues relating to Islamabad here at the PM office.

Special Assistant to PM Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khurrum Nawaz, Secretary Interior Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ali, IG Police Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The Secretary Interior also briefed the Prime Minister about various initiatives being taken to improve access to service delivery and ensuring responsive governance in the federal capital.

The Prime Minister was informed that significant progress has been made towards anti-encroachment drive.