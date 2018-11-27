Naval chief meets delegates at IDEAS 2018 exhibition

Karachi, 27 Nov 18: Delegations from various countries are scheduled to call on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi during 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) being held at Expo Centre Karachi.



Prominent amongst are dignitaries from Greece, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nigeria, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Thailand and Turkmenistan. The visiting dignitaries are also scheduled to visit various PN Units and Platforms and to meet Naval Field Commands.

During the proceedings of the first day, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was called on by Head of Iraqi Navy Major General Ahmed Jasim Maarij, Chief of Joint Staff and Dy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Rear Admiral Prof Habibollah Sayyari, Director Naval Project Turkish Navy Rear Admiral M Savas, CEO STM Turkey Mr. Murat Ikinci, Commander Lumut Naval Base Royal Malaysian Navy First Admiral Cdre Rouslin Bin Muhammad Yunus. During the meetings matters of defence cooperation, training collaboration and maritime affairs were discussed.

The Chief of the Naval Staff reiterated to the delegations that Pakistan Navy is committed to enhance mutual collaboration in all the realms of maritime commons including joint development of platforms, equipment and sensors and exchange of quality training on reciprocal basis to the officers and men of the respective countries.

He further highlighted that PN is actively engaged in ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol and regular bilateral/ multilateral engagements with other countries.

The visiting dignitaries highly appreciated Pakistan Navy’s offer for mutual collaboration and focused commitment to maintain peace and security in the regional maritime domain.