FO lodges protest with Bangladesh over burglary at Pakistani High Commission in Dhaka

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with Bangladesh over burglary at Pakistani High Commission in Dhaka.



According to a press release issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, unknown burglars broke into the Consular Section of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka and stole computers.

The matter was immediately reported to Bangladesh’s police and an FIR was lodged. Bangladesh Foreign office was also informed and strengthened security was requested.

“The burglary in Pakistan High Commission, located in a highly secure diplomatic area, is a matter of grave concern,” it said.

“We have lodged a strong protest with the Bangladesh’s authorities, both in Dhaka and in Islamabad, over this incident. It has been underscored that as a host, it is the responsibility of the Bangladesh government to provide full security to the Pakistan High Commission premises.”

The Bangladesh authorities have been requested to carry out a thorough investigation, share a detailed report with us and bring the culprits to justice.