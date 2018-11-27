close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 27, 2018
Advertisement

Ex-minister Jam Mashooq passes away in US

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

Share

HOUSTON: Former federal minister Jam Mashooq Ali has passed in US city of Houston, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Belonging to Sanghar district of Sindh, Mashooq was the son of former Sindh chief minister Jam Sadiq. 

Jam Mashooq also served as  adviser to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during the last stint of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

Jam Sadiq, Jam Mashooq’s father, was a former Sindh chief minister who shot to prominence following a crackdown on Pakistan People’s Party in the early 90s.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan