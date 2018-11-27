Ex-minister Jam Mashooq passes away in US

HOUSTON: Former federal minister Jam Mashooq Ali has passed in US city of Houston, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Belonging to Sanghar district of Sindh, Mashooq was the son of former Sindh chief minister Jam Sadiq.

Jam Mashooq also served as adviser to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during the last stint of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

Jam Sadiq, Jam Mashooq’s father, was a former Sindh chief minister who shot to prominence following a crackdown on Pakistan People’s Party in the early 90s.

