PM Imran says Pakistan has unlimited potential for developing eco-friendly tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan has unlimited potential for developing eco-friendly tourism.



Imran Khan took to Twitter sharing pictures of Karachi beach and snow covered mountains in the north saying, "From our beaches in the south to Fairy Meadows in the north, and the rich history of our Land, Pakistan has unlimited potential for developing eco-friendly tourism."

The Prime Minister asserted that this is a commitment we are determined to fulfill God Willing.



