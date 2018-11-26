close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

PM Imran says Pakistan has unlimited potential for developing eco-friendly tourism

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan has unlimited potential for developing eco-friendly tourism.

Imran Khan took to Twitter sharing pictures of Karachi beach and snow covered mountains in the north saying, "From our beaches in the south to Fairy Meadows in the north, and the rich history of our Land, Pakistan has unlimited potential for developing eco-friendly tourism."

The Prime Minister asserted that this is a commitment we are determined to fulfill God Willing.


Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan