SBCA demands private schools in Karachi to move from residential areas within a month

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has distributed notices to management of private schools situated in the city's residential areas asking them to shift their branches to "proper designated premises or plots."



The notice stated that using residential areas to run a business or for any other purposes is illegal; furthermore any land taken on lease for residential purpose cannot be used commercially.

The SBCA directed the management to move such schools within a month.

“Private Schools Association of Karachi is also requested to ensure shifting of their schools/educational institutions/tuition centres on proper designated premises/plot during winter vacations,” the notice added.

According to the sources, nearly 5000 schools are situated in residential areas of Karachi.

The SBCA alerted the managements that all illegally-built schools and other unapproved constructions will be demolished and sealed soon all across the city.

The authority, in the notice, stated that any “construction carried out by way of material changes in the use of land/building other than the approved building plan and land development permit” in violation of the law will be demolished and/or sealed.

Moreover, criminal action will also be taken in accordance with the law warned SBCA.

“All the occupants/tenants/owners within the jurisdiction of Karachi division are hereby directed to stop all such illegal activities forthwith and restore the construction to approved building plan and approved land use plan in accordance with allotment/lease terms and conditions, for which the plan was approved,” the notice stated.

The ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city continues with full force after Supreme Court ordered the authorities on Saturday to continue the operation without any interruption.