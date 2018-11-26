Quaid-e-Azam’s guard passes away at 92

Raheem Baksh, who served as a guard to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, passed away in Sadiqabad at the age of 92 on Monday, Geo reported.



Baksh, hailing from Sadiqabad, was unwell since a long time and was laid to rest in his native village of Chak 124.

His funeral prayers were attended by DPO Rahim Yar Khan Umar Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Abbas Raza and Chairman Baldia Chaudhry Shafiq, among other noted personalities.

Baksh was presented with guard of honour by a police contingent.