Consulate attack: Chinese in Pakistan kick off donation campaign for martyred policemen

KARACHI: The Chinese community in Pakistan have started a donation campaign for the two Pakistani policemen who were martyred while protecting the Chinese Consulate in Karachi from a terrorist attack on Friday.



Three terrorists had attempted to attack the Chinese consulate in Karachi’s Clifton Block 4 area which was obstructed by security forces.

ASI Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir Khan were the two brave officers who sacrificed their lives while stopping the terrorist reaching inside the consulate premises.

As soon as the terrorist attack was over, the government confirmed that two policemen and a security guard lost their lives in the line of duty, while all 21 members of the Staff at the Chinese consulate were safe and sound, people in China took to social media platforms to thank the government and security agencies of Pakistan for their swift response that saved lives of their countrymen.



The people in China had volunteered to make donations for families of two policemen and a security.

Chinese mainstream media and social media is also lauding the sacrifice of the policemen.

Now the Chinese community in Pakistan has also started a donation campaign for the martyred policemen.

