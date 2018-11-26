PAF to showcase indigenously manufactured equipment at IDEAS 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force is ready to showcase indigenously manufactured products in the forthcoming International Defence Exhibition And Seminar (IDEAS-2018) being held at Expo Centre Karachi from 27-30 November, 2018.



This year PAF is participating in the mega event with locally made state-of-the-art military hardware, including Air Defence Command & Control Centres & integrated simulators.

Manufactured by the personnel of PAF, these simulators are being used by PAF to modernize its operational training environment. Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra would also setup their stall at the venue along with a static display of JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak aircraft.

To add more colour to this event, PAF aircraft would perform aerobatics display at Seaview Karachi. Besides JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter aircraft, Sherdil aerobatics team would also present a scintillating aerial display on the 3rd day of the exhibition.

On the same day a seminar on Self-Reliance through Research Innovation and Development would be conducted under the auspices of Training Branch of PAF.

Hundreds of firms from various countries would exhibit their products in one of the largest Defence Exhibition in the region. High ranking delegations and services chiefs from friendly countries would attend the much-awaited exhibition.