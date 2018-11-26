President Alvi appreciates ECP to hold elections in best possible manner

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the Parliament has an important role to play in supporting Election Commission to hold next general elections in a more transparent, free and fair manner.

He was talking to Mr. Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, who called on him here this afternoon.

The Secretary Election Commission told the President that the general elections 2018 were held in free and fair manner.

The President appreciated the efforts of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold recent elections in the best possible manner using all their experience and human resource.

President said that in democracy, general elections are the biggest activity which requires continuous improvement and learning of lesson from each past experience.

The Secretary Election Commission apprised the President of difficulties and problems faced during the first experience of voting by Overseas Pakistanis. He also apprised the President of their efforts to improve the process of Digital Identification of voters.

He informed the President that Election Commission will require support from the Government to improve their equipment and human resource.

The President remarked that he expects that the Government, especially the Parliament will play its role to meet the requirements of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

