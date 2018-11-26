Pakistan navy seizes large hoard of hashish near Ormara

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy apprehended a large quantity of hashish worth millions of US dollars during an intelligence based operation near Ormara involving persistent surveillance and intelligence gathering of the area.

The successful seizure of Hashish weighing about 1500 kg by Pakistan Navy was an outcome of a coordinated and complex operation in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

Subsequently, apprehended Hashish was handed over to Anti Narcotics Force for further disposal.



The operation demonstrates that Pakistan Navy is determined in thwarting the illegitimate use of our coastline and sea, and committed to shoulder national and international obligation to establish lawful order at sea across the Indian Ocean.