PM Imran, COAS arrive at Miran Shah

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: PM Imran Khan arrived at Miran Shah to announce a mega uplift package for the city during his visit to North Waziristan, informed DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet on Monday.

The premier is accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other army personnel.

PM Imran and the army chief are being briefed on the security situation and other related matters on their visit.



“Prime Minister and COAS arrived at Miran Shah, North Waziristan. Being briefed on security situation, ongoing stability operations, socio-eco projects & rehab of TDPs," wrote DG ISPR.

According to sources prime minister is likely to announce a big package for Miran Shah that may include construction of universities, hospitals and sports complex. The districts formerly agencies in the erstwhile Fata were made after former president Mamnoon Hussain ratified the 25th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law earlier this year.

