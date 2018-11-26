Hashish worth million recovered by Pakistan Navy near Ormara

GWADAR: Around 1,500 kilograms of hashish, worth millions of dollars, was recovered by Pakistan Navy on Monday amidst an anti-narcotics operation near Ormara.

According to reports citing a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the intelligence-based operations was executed by the anti-narcotics forces.

Moreover, he had gone on to state that the naval armed force is resolute in fulfilling its national duties while preserving the rule of law in the Indian Ocean.