close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Hashish worth million recovered by Pakistan Navy near Ormara

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov, 18

Share

GWADAR: Around 1,500 kilograms of hashish, worth millions of dollars, was recovered by Pakistan Navy on Monday amidst an anti-narcotics operation near Ormara.

According to reports citing a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the intelligence-based operations was executed by the anti-narcotics forces.

Moreover, he had gone on to state that the naval armed force is resolute in fulfilling its national duties while preserving the rule of law in the Indian Ocean. 

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan