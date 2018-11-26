Police file case against Lahore's Services Hospital employees after woman alleges of rape

LAHORE: Shadman police have filed a rape case against the employees of Services Hospital for raping a woman allegedly.

The First Information Report filed by the 35-year-old victim states that she had gone to the Services Hospital after suffering from pain in her lower abdomen. She was admitted to the woman’s surgical ward-II on Nov 23 and taken to the operation theatre at 7.30 am. for surgery.

After been given anaesthesia and the surgery performed on her, the woman was discharged the same day at 7 pm. She later started complaining about pain and bleeding from urinary tract. She said her sister took her to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where she found out that she had been raped.

The victim then lodged a complaint at the Shadman police station alleging that she had ben raped by the paramedical staff employed at the Services Hospital.

Taking notice of the issue, health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday formed a three-member probe committee headed by Services Hospital Principal Dr Mehmood Ayaz and instructed them to submit a report on the matter.

The committee comprises Dr Rubeena Sohail and Professor of Forensic Medicine Dr Arif Rasheed.

On the other hand, Model Town Superintendent of Police Ali Waseem Nasir said that a medical examination was conducted of the woman and the samples were sent to the forensic science agency. The reports would further determine the course of investigation and conclude if the woman has been raped.