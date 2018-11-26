Traffic advisory issued for IDEAS 2018

KARACHI: The police have issued a traffic plan for the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018 set to begin in Karachi on November 27.

IDEAS 2018, the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, will be attended by 262 high level delegations from 51 countries, officials of the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) said during a briefing on Saturday.

China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Jordon, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, Ukraine, and US are establishing their exclusive country pavilion at the expo.

The four-day event, at the Expo Centre in Karachi is exclusively for trade visitors and official defence delegates. It showcases the latest technology in defence equipment.

Over 300 traffic policemen will be deployed during the expo. University Road will be open for traffic throughout the four-day exhibition.

However, traffic from Hassan Square to the National Stadium will be closed from 7am on November 27. The roads from Dalmia to Karsaz and New Town will remain open but the Hassan Square Flyover will be closed.

Traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted towards University Road. To avoid traffic, you can use Sharae Pakistan, Sharae Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road and Shaheed-e-Millat.

Heavy traffic will not be allowed to use the road from Nipa to Millennium Mall and Karsaz to Hassan Square.

Parking around the Expo Centre is not allowed and residents of the area will only be allowed to enter by showing their ID cards.