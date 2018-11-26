Suhai Aziz offered to marry in China

KARACHI: SP Suhai Aziz Talpur, who led the operation during the Chinese consulate attack in Karachi, is being widely applauded for her brave and heroic response to the scene.

While the social media users in China seem to have fallen in love with the female police officer who fearlessly led the operation to thwart the the cowardly attack on Chinese consulate.

According to media report, a Chinese youth, on his Twitter handle has even asked Talpur to come to the country and accept his marriage proposal.



Since her pictures, in which she can be seen holding her pistol and flanked by commandos, went viral, the social media users in China have lauded her bravery as well as her good looks with many comparing her to a famous Chinese actress. While, some in the country were worried for her safety owing to the terrorist threat.



Undoubtedly, SP Suhai has achieved celebrity status back home as well with the public deeming her a hero.



IG Sindh Kaleem Imam has asked for Talpur to be conferred with the Quaid-e-Azam Police medal. She is the first female officer whose name has been recommended for the award.

Security forces, on Friday, foiled an attack on the Chinese consulate located in Karachi’s upscale Clifton, killing all three terrorists and seizing at least nine hand grenades, Kalashnikov bullets, magazines and explosives.



Two police officials were martyred while carrying out retaliatory firing. A security guard was critically injured and rushed to a hospital.