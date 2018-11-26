close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
November 26, 2018
Suhai Aziz offered to marry in China

KARACHI: SP Suhai Aziz Talpur, who led the  operation during the Chinese consulate attack in Karachi,  is being  widely applauded for her brave and heroic response to the   scene.

While the social media users in China seem to have  fallen in love with the female police officer who fearlessly led the operation to thwart the the cowardly attack on  Chinese consulate.

According to media report, a Chinese youth, on his Twitter handle has even asked Talpur to come  to the country and accept his marriage proposal.

Since her pictures, in which she can be seen holding her pistol and  flanked by commandos, went viral, the  social media users in China have  lauded her bravery as well as her good looks with many comparing her to a famous Chinese actress. While, some in the country were worried for her safety owing to the terrorist threat.

Undoubtedly, SP Suhai  has achieved celebrity status back home as well with the public deeming her a hero.

IG Sindh Kaleem Imam has asked for Talpur to be conferred with the Quaid-e-Azam Police medal. She is the first female officer whose name has been recommended for the award.

Security forces, on Friday, foiled an attack on the Chinese consulate located in Karachi’s upscale Clifton, killing all three terrorists and seizing at least nine hand grenades, Kalashnikov bullets, magazines and explosives.

Two police officials were martyred while carrying out retaliatory firing. A security guard was critically injured and rushed to a hospital. 

