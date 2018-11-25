close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

PM Imran Khan fulfils wish of cancer fighting little fan Aliza from Denmark

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday fulfilled the wish of his little fan Aliza, who came to meet him from Denmark.

PM Imran Khan met with Aliza, the brave girl who is fighting cancer, and her family at Bani Gali residence.

Aliza had been desiring to meet her 'role model' Imran Khan for a long time and had also sent him WhatsApp and text messages.

During the meeting, PM Khan asked Aliza about her hobbies and shared his seat with little fan.


Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan