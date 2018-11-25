PM Imran Khan fulfils wish of cancer fighting little fan Aliza from Denmark

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday fulfilled the wish of his little fan Aliza, who came to meet him from Denmark.



PM Imran Khan met with Aliza, the brave girl who is fighting cancer, and her family at Bani Gali residence.

Aliza had been desiring to meet her 'role model' Imran Khan for a long time and had also sent him WhatsApp and text messages.

During the meeting, PM Khan asked Aliza about her hobbies and shared his seat with little fan.



