Rs 7.97 billion collected for CJP-PM dam fund so far

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistanis from the country as well as from across the world have donated Rs 7.97 billion so far for the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund.



The countrywide contribution to the fund stood at Rs 7.09 billion while the remaining Rs 880.23 million were contributed by the expatriate Pakistanis, according to an update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistanis living in USA remained the top among the foreign countries who donated Rs 334.735 million followed by UK from where a sum of Rs 180.317 million sad been transferred to the dams fund so far.

Similarly, the fund also received Rs 120 million through the SMS service of various cellular companies in Pakistan.

According to details issued by the SBP, the top 10 institutional donors include Employees of government of Punjab with contribution of Rs 1.09 billion, Pak Army Rs 582.071 million, HQCWO SPD Rs 201.093 million, Bahria Town Rs 110.12 million and PAF with Rs100.28 million.

Meanwhile, the SBP in a circular directed the banks not to charge any service fee including interchange fee, merchant discount rate, transaction fee etc on the donations/payments made to the dam fund through payment cards (debit, credit or prepaid cards).