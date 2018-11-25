Fawad Chaudry says PM Imran has clearly shown Pakistan stands for peace

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan through its conduct has once again showed who stands for peace in South Asia and which force is not sincere.



In a tweet, the minister said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly shown Pakistan stands for peace."

Fawad Chaudhry went on to say Kartarpur Border Opening is history in the making, "history will judge those who stood on wrong side."

Prime Minister Imran Khan, will perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 28, announced Minister for Information Fawad Hussain on Saturday.

He said the federal cabinet has also formally approved the opening of Kartarpur corridor to facilitate the Sikh community of India.

He said visa-free entry will be provided to the pilgrims from India and a mechanism in this regard is being finalised. He remarked that the opening of Kartarpur corridor is a peace initiative of Pakistan to normalise relations with India because Islamabad wanted to defeat poverty and this endeavor will be pursued with utmost sincerity.

The minister, however, said Pakistan could never forget the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.