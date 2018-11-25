Breakthrough made as investigators follow Chinese consulate attackers' trail

KARACHI: Tracing the path used by the terrorists in the attack on Chinese consulate, investigative teams made a major breakthrough on Sunday.

Reports citing sources revealed that the attackers had reached the metropolis through Hub on the morning of the attack.

“From Hub, the attackers took the Sher Shah Road for Mai Kolachi and reached the Chinese consulate through the Boat Basin route,” it was revealed further.

Moreover, they informed that the attackers had scanned the area a couple of hours prior after which they attacked with the help of a rented car.

It was also added that the CCTV footage of the path used by the terrorists is also being obtained.

Earlier this week, on Friday, three terrorists had attempted to attack the Chinese consulate in Karachi’s Clifton Block 4 area which was obstructed by security forces.

Reports had revealed that the attackers who were killed in the confrontation had aimed to break into the consulate from the visa issuance section but were intervened by security officials at a checkpoint.

During the incident, one security guard had suffered injuries while two police officials Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir embraced martyrdom. Additionally a father and son duo who had arrived from Quetta to apply for visa, also lost their lives.