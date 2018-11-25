Shehbaz Sharif goes through medical inspection in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif went through a medical checkup on Sunday at a private hospital in the city.

According to a report by Geo.tv, official of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had taken him to the hospital earlier in the day to get his blood tests and CT scans done.

Following his earlier conducted blood tests exhibiting marks of cancer, the leader of the opposition was advised by a four-member medical board to undertake a CT scan on an urgent basis.

Moreover sources had revealed, they proposed the formation of a larger board of cancer experts adding that: “After Shehbaz’s reports are received, the medical board will put forth its recommendations.”

The PML-N leader detained by NAB, had flown to Islamabad on Friday where he attended the National Assembly session.