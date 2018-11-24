close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

SC directs Sindh govt to establish forensic lab in two weeks

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Nov, 18

Share

KARACHI: The Supreme Court has instructed the Sindh government to establish a forensic lab in the next two weeks.

A hearing at the highest court's Karachi Registry was attended by interior secretary, the health secretary, Dr Seemin Jamali and representative of Karachi University on Saturday.

Acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad while expressing his anger asked, “It has been more than a year, where is the lab?”

“Does no one care about the problems being created due to lack of a forensic lab? Do you have any justification for the delay?” Justice Gulzar continued to question.

The interior secretary replied, “Rs2.7 million have been released for the lab from the budget that was reserved for it. The delay in the setting up of the lab occurred due to money.”

Hearing this, the acting CJP ordered that a lab be set up in the next two weeks and that no more delay will be tolerated.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan