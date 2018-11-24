SSG of Pakistan Army is world's best special force: COAS

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters Special Service Group (SSG) in connection with installation ceremony of their Colonel Commandant.



Upon arrival COAS laid wreath at Martyrs Monument. Major General Abid Rafiq was installed as first colonel commandant of SSG.

Later talking to the guests including serving and retired officers and men of SSG, COAS hailed their unmatched contributions especially during counter terrorism operations.

"SSG of Pakistan Army is best special force of the world and they have proved it through professional performance and great sacrifices of their sweat and blood," the army chief said.

