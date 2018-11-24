Chinese envoy meets Sindh CM after consulate attack in Karachi

KARACHI: Ambassador of China in Pakistan Mr Yao Jing called Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday, a day after Chinese consulate came under terrorist attack.

According to a statement, Shah told the ambassador that Pak-China friendship was was not acceptable to the enemies of Pakistan, that was why they attempted to attack Chinese consulate in Karachi.

He said that China and Pakistan were tested friends and they are important development partners.



The chief minister said that the attack [on Chinese Consulate] was unfortunate but timely action by the provincial government thwarted it and top of it the Chinese Consulate had adequate security. At this the Chinese Ambassador appreciated the efforts and timely operation of the provincial government.



He expressed profound grief over the loss of life of two policemen and two passersby. The ambassador also thanked the chief minister for visiting Chinese Consulate just after the attack and said the visit infused a sense of confidence and personal care among the Chinese staff members.

The chief minister said that he has directed the IG Police to conduct security audit of all the consulates and provide bullet proof jackets to the police men deployed there. “We are also working to complete safe city project on war footings,” he said.

Mr Shah said that the border force deployed at Sindh-Balochistan border have been instructed to strengthen their security and checking system. “Sindh and Balochistan governments are jointly working to keep an eye on the movement of terrorist and outlaws at the borders,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Consul general of China Mr Wang Yu, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid jamal Abro and others.