Sat Nov 24, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 24, 2018
Dr Shahid Masood sent on five-day physical remand

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD:  A judge on Saturday handed over TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood  to   the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)  till November 28, approving the agency's  plea seeking his physical remand in a case related to corruption in state TV.

According to Geo News,  Shah Khawar, counsel for  Masood,  opposed to his client being sent on a long  physical remand, saying 24-hour  remand  would be enough.

The judge asked the FIA official whether they have completed their inquiry and whether he has been remanded previously   too.

The FIA told the judge that it was the first remand  of  Shahid Masood who was arrested from Lahore High Court after his application for bail was rejected.

The FIA said the suspect had not surrendered himself and there were several things that need to be  known.

A lawyer for the PTV also presented  documents of  LHC record to the judge, and    prayed to the court that it take into consideration  some directives regarding the suspect issued by the high court.

The judge approved the FIA plea and ordered that the suspect be presented before the court on November 28.

 


