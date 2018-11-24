Dr Shahid Masood sent on five-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A judge on Saturday handed over TV anchor Dr Shahid Masood to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) till November 28, approving the agency's plea seeking his physical remand in a case related to corruption in state TV.

According to Geo News, Shah Khawar, counsel for Masood, opposed to his client being sent on a long physical remand, saying 24-hour remand would be enough.

The judge asked the FIA official whether they have completed their inquiry and whether he has been remanded previously too.

The FIA told the judge that it was the first remand of Shahid Masood who was arrested from Lahore High Court after his application for bail was rejected.

The FIA said the suspect had not surrendered himself and there were several things that need to be known.

A lawyer for the PTV also presented documents of LHC record to the judge, and prayed to the court that it take into consideration some directives regarding the suspect issued by the high court.

The judge approved the FIA plea and ordered that the suspect be presented before the court on November 28.



