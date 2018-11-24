Row over cricket match leaves seven dead one in injured in Havelian

At least seven were killed while one was left injured after rival parties exchanged heavy fire at a police post where they had come to register a case against each other following a row between their children during a cricket match here in Havelian.



The police post Rajoia virtually turned into a battlefield as the armed rivals traded heavy fire when they came face to face, revealed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Havelian Ejaz Khan while talking to APP.

The incident took place when the children while playing a cricket match at Ghari Pulgran village quarreled and the elders of both parties reached Rajoia police chowki to register cases against each other, DSP added.

Ijaz Khan said one party opened the fire to which the other party which was also armed retaliated, responded with gun fires.

The gun battle left seven dead from both sides, on the spot and while one was left injured.

Three individuals from one party whereas four from the other had died respectively, he added.

The dead were identified as Mukhtiar Shah, Shaukat Shah and Anwar from one group and Arshad Khan, Sohrab, Ishfaq and Usman residents of Ghari Pulghran.

Ejaz Khan said that police and the locals have shifted the three dead bodies to Tehsil Hospital while the other four dead bodies were sent to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad for postmortem.