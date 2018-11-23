One does not feel scared in police uniform: Suhai Aziz

SSP Suhai Aziz and Additional IG Ameer Sheikh opened up about valiant police operation to thwart a militant attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

In an interview with Geo TV show 'Aaj Shazaib Khanzada Kay Sath' on Friday, SSP Suhai Aziz disclosed that police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the attack at around 9:15 in the morning.

SSP Suhai Aziz led the operation from the front and was the first to reach the consulate.

"One does not feel scared or afraid of anything while wearing police uniform," she told Geo.



Additional IG Ameer Sheikh said that police took a prompt action against attackers and foiled their assault.

While thanking the people of nearby houses Additional IG told that the police positioned themselves in a house near consulate.

Ammer Sheikh said that they will request the authorities to give cash prize to the martyrs and injured police officers.