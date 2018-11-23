close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
Pakistan

APP
November 23, 2018
'Any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan relationship is doomed to fail'

Pakistan

APP
Fri, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack against the Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi on Friday.

“The situation was brought under control and three terrorists were killed in the attack but there were no Chinese citizens in it,” a statement issued by the Chinese Embassy here said.

The embassy appreciated the Pakistani Army and Police for their timely and proper action against the attack and extended their deep condolences to the two Pakistani policemen martyred in the attack.

“We believe that the Pakistani side is able to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan.

Any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan relationship is doomed to fail,” the statement added.

