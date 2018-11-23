Army chief confirms death sentence to 11 hardcore terrorists

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism.

The convicts were accused of attacking armed forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, killing of an innocent civilian and destruction of an educational institution., ISPR reported .

On the whole, they were involved in killing of 26 persons including a civilian and 25 Armed Forces/Frontier Constabulary/ Police Officials and injuring 22 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 22 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment. Detail of each case is as under:-

1. Anwar Salam S/O Said Nazar. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major Zia Ul Haq, Subedar Ali Asghar, Havildar Muhammad Afzal, Havildar Muhammad Bashir and Lance Naik Muhammad Anwaiz. He was also involved in kidnapping of Lieutenant Colonel Khaqan Afzal (Retired) for ransom. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

2. Irfan ul Haq S/O Dilbar. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in abetting Terrorist Commander Mufti Meraj Ud Din in kidnapping of Captain Najam Riaz Raja and Captain Jonaid Khan alongwith 2 soldiers, in consequence of which, the said officers/soldiers were slaughtered by the terrorists. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

3. Sahib Zada S/O Akbar Zada. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif alongwith 4 soldiers, a civilian and injuries to 8 others. He was also involved in destruction of Government Primary School, Langar (Swat). Moreover, he was found in possession of fire-arms/explosives as well. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

4. Nadir Khan S/O Ahmed, Izat Khan S/O Bashreen and Imtiaz Ahmed S/O Taj Muhammad. The convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a Junior Commissioned Officer alongwith 2 soldiers and injuries to 2 others. Theywere also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

5. Ameer Zeb S/O Jahangir and Badshah Iraq S/O Muhammad Ishaq. Both the convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking Armed Forces/Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 3 soldiers and injuries to 9 others. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

6. Izhar Ahmed S/O Mukhtiar Ahmed. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Constable Ayub Khan and Constable Islam Gul. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

7. Akbar Ali S/O Shaiber Sahib. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Asif Mehmood and injuries to an officer, alongwith 2 soldiers. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

8. Muhammad Imran S/O Aziz Ur Rehman. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a soldier. He was also found in possession of fire-arms. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.