Murad orders acceleration of intelligence-based targeted operation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed law enforcement agencies to speed up intelligence-based targeted operation against terrorists in the city.

“The attempt to attack Chinese consulate shows that still there are abettors of the terrorists in the city and we have to eliminate them,” This he said on Friday while presiding over special law and order meeting here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by CM Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Dr kaleem Imam, Home Secretary Kazi kabir, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahelwani, Adl IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh, representatives of Pakistan Rangers, Provincial head of intelligence agencies and representative of 5-Corp.

The chief minister said that the after Landhi bomb blast it was second incident in the city. “This shows that the abettors of the terrorists are present in the city, therefore we will have to accelerate intelligence-based targeted operation against terrorists and their abettors,” he said.

He questioned that these terrorists equipped with weapons and explosive must have stayed somewhere in the city and have travelled in the city from the place of their stay to Clifton but they were not checked anywhere. “This shows that our road checking system needs to be more effective and strict,” he said and directed Adl IG Karachi to snap checking in the city.

IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam briefing the chief minister on the incident said “on November 23, at about 9.30am unknown armed terrorists attacked with heavy and explosive grenades on Chinese Consulate situated near tomb of Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Block-4 Clifton. Sindh Police Special Security Unit and Pakistan rangers reached at the place of the incident. During the counter operation all three terrorists were killed, whilts two other civilians died while one private security guard sustained injuries and all were shifted to JPMC.” He added that identification of terrorists was under process.

The chief minister directed the IG police to get the incident investigated properly.

“This must be worked out as the police have worked out high profile cases like Safoora Chowrangi and others,” he said. The chief minister was told that the Clifton police and CTD would investigate the case.

Those who killed in the incident include ASI Ashraf Dawood and constable Mohammad Amir. Civilians Niaz Mohammad son of Abdul karim and Zaheer Shah son of Niaz Mohammad. They both belong to Quetta.

Private Security gurad Mohammad Juaman slaso sustained serious injuries.

At this the chief minister directed IG police to look after the families of the policemen who valiantly laid their lives in the line of their duty and also make necessary arrangements for shifting of the bodies of both the civilians to Balochistan.

Adl IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh giving details of the ammunition recovered from from the site include slabs of C4, two explosive materials, batteries, chemical, two bottles of grenades RGD-I, seven grenades RGD-5, two SMGs and rounds which would be counted. ‘All the ammunition have been defused,” he said.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking some important decisions directed the IG police to conduct audit of all the diplomatic missions/consulates and install most sensitive CCTV cameras in the localities of the consulates.

Visit to Chinese Consulate: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah just after the attempted terrorist incident at Chinese Consulate talked to Consul general of China Mr Wang Yu and asked him about his wellbeing.

Chief minister also rushed to the spot and first met with the Consul General Mr Wang Yu and his staff. He told them that the security was well enough to thwart the attack.

“As soon as the incident was reported to me I got in touch with the IG Police and DG Rangers and remained in constant touch with them until they controlled the situation,” he told the Consul General.

The Consul General of China thanked the chief minister for his prompt action and also lauded the efforts of the law enforcement agencies in controlling the situation.

The IG Police briefed the chief minister and the consul general of the Chian about the incident. He said that when the terrorists attempted to attack the Consulate the SHO Clifton and SSP Suhai Aziz reached the spot and fought bravely with the terrorists. Just after them SSP Investigation Tariq Dharejo reached and by the time Rangers also rushed there and they killed all the three terrorists.

The chief minister called SSP Suhai and personally appreciated her for her bravery and prompt action. “Our women are brave and can work with shoulder to shoulder with men,” he said and added SSP Suhai has proved this today.

The chief minister visited the spots where the terrorist had attacked.

Latter the chief minister talked to media and told them about the incident and the action of the police and Rangers.

Funeral Prayer: Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Garden Police headquarters attended the funeral prayer of both the policemen who fought bravely with the terrorists and laid their lives. He met with their family members and assured them that they would not be let alone. “The provincial government would look after you properly, you are not alone- we are with you,” the chief minister told the aggrieved family members.