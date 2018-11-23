Kartarpura border opening to help generate economic activities: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said the opening of Kartarpura border would help create a goodwill between Pakistan and India

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform the ground breaking ceremony of Kartarpura corridor on November 28. He urged India to reciprocate Pakistan’s goodwill gesture, open trade routes and facilitate the movement of both sides of Kashmiris.



The initiative would generate economic activities, besides facilitating Sikh pilgrims wanting to visit the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal District near the Indian border.

He regretted that Pakistan’s message of peace was not being reciprocated on the Line of Control (LoC).

He said opening of Kartarpura crossing has also been appreciated by the entire Nation including the opposition and Sikh community living in Canada, United Kingdom and India.

Sikh Yatrees would start visiting Kartarpura border in large numbers from next year. Pakistan wants resolution of all outstanding disputes with India through dialogue process.

Referring to the dialogue offer made by the Prime Minister to the Indian side, he said the Indian side had backtracked from the talks due to domestic political pressure.

He, however, said Pakistan still desires dialogue with India.

Taking the National Assembly in the confidence on Chinese consulate attack in Karachi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the security forces have foiled the terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi and the Consulate stood cleared.

The 21 Chinese staff members remained safe and have been shifted to a safe place.

No Chinese official was killed or injured in the incident and all the three terrorists have been killed.

The foreign minister said enemies were conspiring against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He appreciated Sindh Police and the Ranger for foiling the terrorists attacks, adding, two security personnel were martyred when a terrorist blew himself up.

The foreign Minister said he would brief his Chinese counterpart on the cowardly attack.

Some elements were trying to sabotage the CPEC project from day one but Pakistan has the capacity to foil cowardly attacks , he stated adding, the corridor project will be completed at any cost.