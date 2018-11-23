Shabaz Sharif shows symptom of cancer recurrence: sources

ISLAMABAD: A report of Shahbaz Sharif's blood test has showed signs of cancer recurrence, Geo News reported on Friday.

Quoting unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, who had recovered from a form of blood cancer in the past, recently underwent a medical examination after he felt pain in his throat.

The sources said the doctors have advised Sharif, who is in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to undergo a CT scan.

He was arrested in connection with an inquiry into Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal .



