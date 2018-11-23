close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2018
Shabaz Sharif shows symptom of cancer recurrence: sources

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: A  report of Shahbaz  Sharif's blood test has showed signs of cancer recurrence, Geo News reported on Friday.

Quoting unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that the  Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, who had recovered from a form of blood cancer in the past, recently underwent a medical examination after he felt pain in his throat.

The sources said the doctors have advised Sharif, who is in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to undergo a  CT scan.

He was arrested in connection with an inquiry into  Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal . 


