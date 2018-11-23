'Gajar Ka Halwa': Winter dessert's demand on rise

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):With a fall in temperature, demand of most favorite dessert of winter ''Gajar Ka Halwa'' or ''Gajrela'' has increased manifold and shops of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were crowded with customers.



Men, women and children come to these shops to hit the cold with ‘Gajar ka halwa’ which is favorite sweet dish of everyone but it becomes more popular in the winter season, a report aired by a private news channel revealed.

''Gajar Ka Halwa'' is one of the most delicious desserts of winter.

It is prepared by cooking crushed carrots with a mixture of ghee, sugar, milk and chunky nuts.

It is also decorated with a layer of chopped cashews, nuts and khoya.

According to Customers, this red colored Halwa which is decorated with dried fruits is a mouthwatering delight.

It is consumed as a winter snack in some parts of the country rather than just dessert.

A shopkeeper Musa Rehman said,” Gajar ka Halwa considered to be one of the favorite food items in the winter, sale of this product has double increased comparatively to normal days.

” A seller Hameed Gul said that the ingredients for ‘Gajar ka Halwa’ were identical but every shop has a bit different taste due to added delicacies.

Most people boil carrots in water instead of milk, which is the easier way because it does not have to be slow cooked overnight then.

“However, we add milk, Khoya, ghee and almonds and other nuts to the halwa and our prices are also very reasonable,” he added.

“Children and young people can get benefit from eating Gajar Halwa during cold weather", said a citizen standing in a shop.

A housewife Shama Azam said , “It is best to cook halwa at home.

If people prefer to buy it from the shops then reputed shops should be selected,”she advised.

A 20 year old Umair Ali said, This is a really tasty sweet dish, made with combination of carrot and milk, best dessert to serve in winter season.

It is in the menu at every single Pakistani wedding in winters as well, said another restaurant manager Faisal Noman.