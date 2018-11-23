CCTV video shows gunmen attacking Chinese Consulate in Karachi

KARACHI: A CCTV video of the ghastly attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi has emerged showing three armed men moving towards the complex and then rushing back when intercepted by the law enforcement personnel.



Three suicide bombers attacked the Chinese consulate early on Friday, but were killed before entering the building, the city’s police chief said.

At least two police officers embraced martyrdom in the attack.

All Chinese staff at the consulate are safe, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an inquiry into the incident and termed the attack an attempt to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

A blast and gunshots rang out early on Friday in the affluent Clifton neighbourhood, where the consulate is located, and a plume of smoke rose over the area after the explosion.

Karachi Police Chief Amir Shaikh said the three attackers came in a car filled with explosives but failed to get inside the heavily fortified compound.

“They tried to get inside but the Rangers and police killed one of the terrorists,” Shaikh said.

A gun battle broke out with the two other attackers, but they were also killed, he added.

“There were three attackers and all three have been killed,” Shaikh said. “They could not even get in the compound. They tried to get into the visa section.”