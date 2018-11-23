SSP Suhai Aziz: The lady police officer who led operation against militants at Chinese Consulate in Karachi

KARACHI: Friday morning dawned with a terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi that was later foiled by a team of police officials led by SSP Suhai Aziz.



Responding to the attack promptly, SSP Suhai led her team by conducting a successful operation against militants. The brave lady officer was the first police official to rush to the Chinese Consulate, after which she is being hailed for her exemplary courage.

SSP Suhai Aziz was also lauded for her valiant efforts by IG Sindh Kaleem Imam during a briefing about the attack with CM Murad Ali. She is said to have engaged the terrorists in a way that prevented them from entering the Consulate.

Commending her matchless valour, social media is in high appraisals of the lady officer’s audacity ever since security officials under her command repelled the attack successfully.



