Kartarpur border opening: Pakistan FM hopes India will reciprocate positive step

ISLAMABAD: Shah Mehmood Qrueshi expressed hope on Friday that Indian government would reciprocate the positive step taken by Islamabad, referring to opening of Kartarpur border.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said since the PTI came to power, it has called for peace between the two countries.

The minister said the opening of the border would enable thousands of people from Sikh community to visit their religious places that would also generate economic activity in Pakistan.

Qureshi said the entire world would witness the scene of Sikhs entering Pakistan in large numbers.

He said he hopes that Indian government would also show courage and resolve to take a positive step like Pakistan did.

The minister informed the lower house of the parliament that prime minister will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor On November 28.



