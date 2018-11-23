close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2018
Kartarpur border opening: Pakistan FM hopes India will reciprocate positive step

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Shah Mehmood Qrueshi expressed hope on Friday that Indian government would reciprocate the positive  step taken by Islamabad, referring to opening  of Kartarpur border.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said since the PTI came to power, it has  called for peace between the two countries.

The minister said the opening of the border would enable  thousands of people from Sikh community to  visit their religious places that would  also  generate economic activity in Pakistan.

Qureshi said the entire world would  witness the scene of Sikhs entering Pakistan in large numbers.

He said he hopes that Indian government would also show courage and resolve to take a positive step like Pakistan did.   

The minister informed the lower house of the parliament that prime minister will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor On November 28.


