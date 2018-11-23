Four new trains to get functional today

ISLAMABAD: Two trains will be inaugurated through video link by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

Named Sindh Express and Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Express, the two trains will be getting launched in Karachi and Sukkur with the premier inaugurating through a video link.

Reports by Divisional Superintendent of Railways, revealed that Sindh Express will be routing from Karachi to Sukkur and will depart at 11am whereas Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Express will begin its journey from Karachi to Mirpurkhas at 8:30am.

Moreover, it was revealed that minister of railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is likely to initiate the launch of two additional trains, Faisalabad Express, which is scheduled to steer from Faisalabad to Multan as well as Rehman Baba Express that will depart from Peshawar to Karachi.

Spokesperson of the Pakistan Railways revealed: “Target of adding 10 new trains to the fleet of Pakistan railways within first 100 days of the government, a target set by the minister, Sheikh Rasheed, will be accomplished.”