Terror attack on Chinese Consulate Karachi repelled; two police guards martyred

KARACHI: Two police guards deployed at the Chinese Consulate Karachi embraced martyrdom during terror attack, while an unknown man was injured, DIG Police South Javed Alam Odho told Geo News.

At least four attackers attempted to enter the Consulate and were stopped by the security guards deployed there amid reports of gunfire and explosion.

Deputy Consul General confirmed to The News that 'everyone is safe inside the building'.

The consulate is situated in Karachi's Clifton Block 4.

Talking to Geo TV, The News Sports Editor Khalid Hussain, who lives near the consulate, said we heard gunshots a few minutes ago but could not verify what has happened.

Security has been heightened around the building and a large number of police and Rangers personnel were present at the spot.

A police party led by SSP South Pir Mohammad Shah is inside the building, the TV channel reported.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the police officials to take all the necessary steps to ensure security of the consulate.