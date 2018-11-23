CJP says more dams to be built on Indus River

LONDON: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who is in the United Kingdom for a week-long visit, said that the construction of new water reservoirs is imperative for Pakistan, adding that more dams to be built on River Indus.

CJ Nisar warned all those elements who are against the construction of new dams and say that they won't allow to construct new water reservoirs.

Chief Justice said: “No one can stop building new dams," adding that no one should even think that they can halt the construction.

He further said: "Will not let new generation be deprived of lives because of water scarcity."

Addressing the fund raising campaign in London, CJ Nisar said that the unresolved water crisis will force the people to migrate from Quetta if not addressed.

CJ Nisar said: "I will work for human well-being after retirement," adding that he has no political agenda. He further said that no society can sustain without justice.

Urging the participants to play their role in construction of dams in the country, he said that overseas Pakistanis are always at the forefront for helping the country, adding that they love Pakistan the most.



