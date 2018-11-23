Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: PM Imran directs govt to expand project to GB, AJK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Task Force on Housing to expand the government’s flagship project Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Naya Pakistan Housing Project here at Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting was attended among others byHousing Minister Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan, Housing Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani, MNA Najeeb Haroon, MPA Firdous Shamim, Shaukat Tarin, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zaib, members of the task force and senior officers.

During the meeting, Chairman of Task Force on Housing Zaigham Mehmood Rizvi briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on the proposed legislation on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, housing authorities at the federal and provincial level, proposed real estate regulatory authority and allied matters.

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme is the flagship project of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government that would provide housing facility to the homeless population, accelerate economic activity in the country and provide job opportunities to the youth.