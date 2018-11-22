Kartarpura Corridor will soon see the light of day: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office Thursday said the Kartarpura Corridor will soon see the light of day which will greatly facilitate Sikh pilgrims crossing two countries.

Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said this at a weekly press briefing here at the Foreign Office.

He said the bid for opening of Kartarpura border-corridor between Pakistan and India had made swift progress and good news in this regard was in the offing.

“The Kartarpura Corridor will soon see the light of day which will greatly facilitate Sikh pilgrims crossing two countries,” he said.

The Kartarpura Corridor, on completion, will connect the Sikh holy shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Kartarpura Sahib shrine situated at the two Punjabs of India and Pakistan respectively.

The opening of corridor was first conveyed by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to the visiting former Indian cricketer Navjaot Singh Sidhu at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan in August.

Thousands of Sikh devotees are currently visiting Pakistan to attend the 549th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak as 3,838 visas were issued.

On issuance of domicile certificate of Uttar Pradesh to Ajmal Kasab, the person who was executed by India on charges of involvement in 2008 Mumbai attacks, the spokesman said the document issued on October 21, lend further credence to the reservations by certain quarters on nationality of Kasab.

He said Afghanistan so far had not shared any intelligence information on the murder of SP Tahir Dawar, however, Pakistan was investigating the matter at its own end.

To US President Donald Trump hitting out at Pakistan on Osama bin Laden, the spokesman said, “It had been a matter of record that Pakistan had extended intelligence cooperation to the United States resulted in the killing of scores of high value Al Qaeda leaders."