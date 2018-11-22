close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 22, 2018
Take a U-turn on rising inflation, joblessness, Bilawal tells Imran Khan

CHILAS: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan over his controversial remarks about U-turns.

Addressing a gathering at Chilas in Gilgit Baltistan, Bilawal said that "if you want to take a U-turn, do it for rising inflation and unemployment."

"The umpire which brought you to power may take a U-turn," the PPP chief warned.

He said that he would keep reminding Imran Khan about his electoral promises. "I will catch Khan sahib on his every single U-turn," he said.

The young politician also paid rich tributes to progressive writer Fahmida Riaz who died on Wednesday night. 

