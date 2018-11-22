Take a U-turn on rising inflation, joblessness, Bilawal tells Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHILAS: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan over his controversial remarks about U-turns.
Addressing a gathering at Chilas in Gilgit Baltistan, Bilawal said that “if you want to take a U-turn, do it for rising inflation and unemployment.”
“The umpire which brought you to power may take a U-turn,” the PPP chief warned.
He said that he would keep reminding Imran Khan about his electoral promises. “I will catch Khan sahib on his every single U-turn,” he said.
The young politician also paid rich tributes to progressive writer Fahmida Riaz who died on Wednesday night.
CHILAS: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan over his controversial remarks about U-turns.
Addressing a gathering at Chilas in Gilgit Baltistan, Bilawal said that “if you want to take a U-turn, do it for rising inflation and unemployment.”
“The umpire which brought you to power may take a U-turn,” the PPP chief warned.
He said that he would keep reminding Imran Khan about his electoral promises. “I will catch Khan sahib on his every single U-turn,” he said.
The young politician also paid rich tributes to progressive writer Fahmida Riaz who died on Wednesday night.