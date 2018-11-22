PM Imran Khan to inaugurate four more trains

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate four more trains on Friday.



These trains are Sindh Express (Karachi to Sukhar), Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Express (Karachi to Mirpur Khas), Faislabad Express and Rehman Baba Express (Peshawar to Karachi).

Sindh Express will cover stations like Karachi Cantt, Landhi, Hyderabad, Tandu Adam, Shadadpur, Nawab Shah, Khairpur and Sukkar.Its ticket for economy class is Rs. 470.

While Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai will cover Karachi City, Landhi, Dhabeji, Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas. Its fare will be at Rs.190.

On the other hand, Faisalabad Express has been stretched to Multan and now its route includes Multan, Khanewal, Shorkot and Faisalabad.

Its economy class fare till Multan will be Rs. 260.

This all happened due to hard work of Sh. Rasheed Ahmad, Federal Minister for Railways. Finally, he has completed task of 10 trains in 100 days.

