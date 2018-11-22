Federal govt to help Sindh in its campaign against illegal hydrants: minister

KARACHI: The federal government is committed to extend full support to the provincial government in its campaign against illegal hydrants in Karachi, said minister for water resources, Faisal Vawda here on Thursday.



In a meeting with the Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail the federal minister said a Task Force is also being constituted and duly notified to address in totality the issue of water crisis in the metropolis.

He on the occasion also discussed in detail series of measures being envisaged by the government to address the growing demand for water, by different sectors, in the province itself.

The Governor was further apprised about discussion with the Sindh Chief Minister and the Corps Commander - Karachi with regard to measures needed to mitigate sufferings of the general public faced with scarcity of the essential commodity.

Faisal Vawda said Sindh CM was taken into confidence about action envisaged against users of unauthorized water connections and their backers besides those engaged in the unlawful business of hydrants rampant in the metropolis.

This, he reiterated, was crucial to ensure smooth water supply to the citizens.

Governor of Sindh on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the federal minister and assured him of all to address the longstanding issue of water shortage.