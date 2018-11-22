close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 22, 2018
Advertisement

Faizabad sit-in case: Attorney General's absense angers SC

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan's absence from Supreme Court on Thursday during the hearing of Faizabad sit-in case angered Justice Qazi Faez Isa

"Is Attorney General the biggest law officer of the state or the  personal servant of the prime minister," remarked the judge when Deputy Attorney General told the bench that his boss couldn't make it to the court for he was busy attending Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

"Is he an economic expert? What is he doing at ECC meeting," asked Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, adding that government should inform the court if it is not willing to pursue the case.

The judge said everyone including Attorney General and all the judges were state's servants. "Is Prime Minister above the Supreme Court?," he asked.

" He should have told the prime minister that he has to appear before the court and excuse himself," said the judge.

A division bench of the Supreme Court also including Justice  Mushir Alam was hearing the case.

The Attorney General had also skipped last hearing of the case  despite being summoned by the apex court.


Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan