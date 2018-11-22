Faizabad sit-in case: Attorney General's absense angers SC

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan's absence from Supreme Court on Thursday during the hearing of Faizabad sit-in case angered Justice Qazi Faez Isa

"Is Attorney General the biggest law officer of the state or the personal servant of the prime minister," remarked the judge when Deputy Attorney General told the bench that his boss couldn't make it to the court for he was busy attending Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

"Is he an economic expert? What is he doing at ECC meeting," asked Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, adding that government should inform the court if it is not willing to pursue the case.

The judge said everyone including Attorney General and all the judges were state's servants. "Is Prime Minister above the Supreme Court?," he asked.

" He should have told the prime minister that he has to appear before the court and excuse himself," said the judge.

A division bench of the Supreme Court also including Justice Mushir Alam was hearing the case.

The Attorney General had also skipped last hearing of the case despite being summoned by the apex court.



