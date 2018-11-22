Maulana Tariq Jameel comments on PM Imran’s Madina-like welfare state remarks

ISLAMABAD: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has for the first time commented on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like welfare state.



Talking to a private TV, Maulana Tariq Jameel said, “Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who raised the slogan to make this country a Madina-like welfare state.”

Replying to bunch of questions from the anchorperson, Maulana Tariq Jameel said, “Intentions of the head of the state have direct impact on the entire society and the country. “I think, Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister who has raised the slogan to transform Pakistan into Madina-like welfare state.”