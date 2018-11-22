close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
Pakistan

November 22, 2018
Video: Karachi citizens demolish illegal structures as anti-encroachment drive gains momentum

As government's anti-encroachment drive gains momentum in Karachi, citizens have have started razing illegal structure before the officials move in.

The anti-encroachment  campaign   which recently saw thousands of shops razed to the ground seems to have send a strong message to the citizens  they no amount of criticism and protest would be able to stop the heavy machinery coming to their towns to recover the government land.

In a video shared on a Facebook page, citizens in Malir's Jafar Tayyar area are seen demolishing structures and part of their houses and shops that they think may be razed by authorities.

Several streets in the area are littered with debris with residents bringing down the walls and cement structures.

The action on the part of citizens seems to be prompted by government's warning that their belongings would also be impounded in the process of demolition of buddings, houses, shops   built on government's land.  

