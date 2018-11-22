Russian delegation briefed on Pak Army campaign against terrorism, fencing along Pak-Afghan border

Rawalpindi: A six member Russian delegation headed by Vice Admiral, Osipov lgor Vladimirovich, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation called on Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood at Corps Headquarters Peshawar.



The delegation was given briefing on Pakistan Army’s campaign against terrorism, situation and fencing along Pak-Afghan border, Inter Services Public Relations said.

The delegation also visited Khyber District.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, Vice Admiral, Osipov lgor Vladimirovich, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in order to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army.