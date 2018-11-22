Malaysia offers Pakistan help in combating graft

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will impart its knowledge and experience in combating graft to Pakistan, the chief of anti-graft body said Thursday a day after PM Imran Khan’s visit to South East Asian nation.



According to a media report, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said he extended the offer during Pakistani PM’s official visit to the commission’s headquarters.

“During our discussion, I offered the Prime Minister to send their officers for training and attachment with us.

“This is the first time a world leader had visited the MACC since we started.

“It is a such an honour to our organisation,” said Mohd Shukri after Imran Khan’s visit, which lasted 30 minutes.

PM Imran Khan sought details of scope of powers the MACC has in Malaysia.

“The Prime Minister asked if we had limitations and if we had the power to investigate judges or the army.

“I told him that our law covers all so we do not pick who we investigate, and that we will probe all amounts, be it RM5, RM10 or RM1mil.

“Pakistan has a national accountability bureau which has the authority to investigate and arrest. But it is placed under the Ministry of Justice so theirs is a bit different from us,” said Mohd Shukri.

The prime minister was the first foreign leader to make a call to the MACC office since the organisation’s inception 51 years ago.

During two-day visit the prime minister said he was keen on learning how the country fought against crime and specially the white-collar crimes.